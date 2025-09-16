Edo Forum Of Patriots Applauds Ize-Iyamu’s Appointment As UBTH CMD

The Edo Forum of Patriots (EFP) has applauded the appointment of Prof. Idia Ize-Iyamu as the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Benin City, Edo State.

In a statement signed by Amb. Aiyamenkhue Edokpolo, Representative of the Board of Trustees, and Hon. Pascal Ugbome, Chairman of the Transition Management Committee, the group described her appointment as a testament to her exceptional professional expertise and unwavering service to humanity.

“This recognition is a testament to your professional excellence, resilience, and integrity. As a renowned scholar, skilled administrator, and respected dental health expert, your appointment underscores the triumph of merit, competence, and character,” the statement read.

The forum noted that Prof. Ize-Iyamu’s elevation serves as an inspiration to young professionals, proving that dedication and service are always rewarded.

It further expressed confidence that under her leadership, UBTH will witness transformative growth, patient-centered care, administrative efficiency, and innovative medical advancements.

The EFP praised her as a role model who has balanced family, profession, and community service, adding that her appointment brings honour not only to her family and the medical community but also to the entire Edo nation.

The group also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his gender-sensitive leadership, which recognizes and elevates competent women into key positions of authority.

“Your appointment is a source of pride for the Edo nation. We believe your tenure will be marked by progress, reforms, and unwavering service to humanity,” the statement concluded.