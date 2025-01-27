Edo First Female CP Resumes, Warns Against Extortion, Search Of Phones

Share

The first female Commissioner of Police for the Edo State Command, Betty Enekpen-Otimeyin on Monday resumed duties where she warned operatives of the Command against extortion and random searching of phones of the citizens.

Otimeyin who is the 49th Commissioner of Police of the State, said the directive against extortion and searching of phones is from the Inspector General of police and that such can only be done if it is necessary in the course of an investigation.

The new CP who started her career in Bauchi State in 1992 has served in various capacities at commands across the country. She said she would also check against gender and child-based violence.

According to her “I started my career in Bauchi state, from there to Plateau where I worked in various divisions as DPO before I was moved to Edo state where I also worked in about 10 divisions as DPD; Oba Market, Textile Mill Road, Okhoro and a host of others.

“I also worked in the State Command as OC Conflict Resolution and I have a special interest in cases that have to do with gender violence and children.

“I also worked as an Assistant Commissioner in Kebbi State and Nigerian Port Authority as AC Administration.

“I worked as Area Commander in Rivers, Imo as Assistant Police Commissioner before I was promoted to Deputy Police Commissioner and moved to Zone 5, headquarters, Benin, in charge of administration.

“Upon promotion to CP, I was transferred to the Force Intelligence Department, Force Headquarters, Abuja. From Abuja. I was transferred to Edo State as Commissioner of Police.

On checking phones, she said “The IG has said we don’t need to check phones, but when there are issues that relate to checking information, we can’t stop that.

“I am here to make sure that the crime level is reduced drastically, and I will look at extortion because the IGP has strongly warned against it.

“We are also going to look at sex-based violence, violence against women and children, we are going to work on laws that have to do with the protection of women and the Child Rights Act,” she said.

