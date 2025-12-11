Edo Federal Lawmakers Reject Proposal For Creation Of Toru-Be State

Federal lawmakers from Edo State have firmly rejected calls for the creation of a proposed Toru-Be State from Ovia and Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Areas of Edo State.

The lawmakers described the affected communities as foundational to the Benin Kingdom, carrying deep ancestral, historical and cultural significance for the Edo people.

The communities listed include Ughoton, Siluko, Aghamioba, Udo (Okomu), Ekewan, Ikoro, Obazuwa, Ologbo and the surrounding riverine settlements.

Their position was contained in a motion sponsored by Omosede Gabriella Igbinedion and supported by L. Eseosa Iyawe, Murphy Osaro Omoruyi and Billy Osawaru.

Igbinedion stressed that the Benin Kingdom, over 1,200 years old remains one of Africa’s most sophisticated pre-colonial civilisations, globally respected for its advanced political systems, urban organisation, military strength and the world-famous Benin Bronzes that continue to define Nigeria’s cultural heritage.

She warned that any attempt to cede historically significant Edo land poses a threat to the territorial integrity of the state and violates the cultural and ancestral rights of the Edo people, adding that such an action could trigger unrest and undermine national unity.

Condemning the proposal to carve out parts of Edo for the creation of Toru-Be State, Igbinedion stated that no individual, political caucus or regional group has the authority to offer any portion of Edo land without the consent of its people and due constitutional process.

She urged the Federal Government, particularly the President, Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives to reject any recommendation that includes Edo territory in the proposed new state.

She further called on stakeholders in the South-South region to refrain from actions capable of threatening unity and the historical integrity of existing states.

According to the motion, the House should mandate its Committees on Constitutional Review, Intergovernmental Affairs and State Creation to investigate the matter, uphold state boundaries and engage stakeholders to ensure transparency and equity in any future discussions on state creation.

Igbinedion reaffirmed that the people of Edo State remain committed to defending their land, heritage and identity, declaring: “Edo land is not up for negotiation, and Edo State will not cede an inch.”