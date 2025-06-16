Edo: Farmer Killed, Buried In Shallow Grave By Employees

Share

Tragedy struck Igueze village in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State as a 56-year-old farmer, Mr. Henry Oyagbomwan, was gruesomely murdered and buried in a shallow grave by five of his farm workers after selling pineapples worth ₦900,000.

The incident reportedly occurred on May 13, 2025, shortly after the sale was concluded. Police sources confirmed that the suspects, after collecting proceeds from the pineapple sales, killed their employer and fled to various locations.

In a chilling twist, the assailants contacted the family after the murder and demanded a ransom of ₦60 million. However, the family insisted on speaking with Mr. Oyagbomwan before making any payment. The suspects later reduced their demand to ₦300,000, which was paid, after which they severed all communications.

Following a formal report, operatives from the Edo State Police Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Squad launched a manhunt for the suspects. One of the accused, identified as Bassey Uyong Umeh, was eventually tracked and apprehended in a creek in Akwa Ibom State.

During interrogation, Umeh confessed to the crime and led detectives to the location where the victim was buried. The decomposing remains of Mr. Oyagbomwan were subsequently exhumed by the police.

Speaking to journalists, Festus Oyagbomwan, the deceased’s son, revealed that the mobile phones of the remaining suspects have remained switched off since the incident.

Edo State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Moses Yamu, confirmed the arrest and the recovery of the victim’s body. He assured that investigations are ongoing and that efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining fleeing suspects.

The Edo State Police Command has urged members of the public with relevant information to assist law enforcement authorities in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

