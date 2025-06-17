Edo Farmer Killed, Buried In Shallow Grave By Employees

Share

A 56-year old farmer, Henry Oyagbomwan, has allegedly been killed and buried in a shallow grave by five of his farm workers.

The victim was said to have been killed after he sold pineapple worth N900,000 at his farm in Igueze village, Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State. It was learnt that the incident happened on May 13, 2025.

Police sources said the five workers collected the money from the pineapple sales, killed their employer and fled to different locations.

After killing the victim, the workers called the family and demanded a ransom of N60m, but the family insisted on talking to their father before making payment.

The workers then demanded for N300,000 and after getting paid, cut off all communications. Following reports to the police, men of the anti-kidnapping squad went after the workers.

They tracked one of them, Bassey Uyong Umeh, to Akwa Ibom State, where they arrested him in a creek. Umeh told the Police team that the victim has been killed and took them to where he was buried.

He took police detectives to the spot where they buried the victim and the decomposing corpse was recovered. Son of the deceased, Festus Oyagbomwan, said the cell phones of other suspects have been switched off.

Edo Police spokesman, Moses Yamu, said investigations will continue for other fleeing suspects to be arrested.

