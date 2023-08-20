Edo Family Petitions IGP Over Wrongful Killing Of Son By Police, Demands N200m

The family of Ekata Ogbeide in Uromi, Esan-North-East Local Government Area of Edo State has petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun over the alleged gruesome murder of their son, Fidelis Ekata, by the Police who claimed was an armed robber and a jailbreaker.

Recall that the police authority in 2022, at a press conference in Benin, Edo State, said it killed Ekata, on March 2, 2022, at Oklenlen road, Uromi, and described him as a wanted notorious armed robber.

The command had alleged then that the deceased had also escaped from the Correctional facility in Benin during the October 2020 nationwide “End SARS” protest.

But the Ekata’s in their petition to the IGP through their lawyer, Mr C .M Uche-Enwere dated Aug.8, 2023, denied the police allegations against their son.

The family in the petition received by the police authority on Aug 15, and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Benin, denied that their late son was neither an armed robber nor a prison escapee.

The family described the murder of Fidelis as an extrajudicial killing by the Police and demand a retraction of all the allegations that was published which they described as falsehood.

They are also demanding payment of N200 million in compensation for the loss and trauma being suffered by the family

The petition read in part: “Consequent to the unlawful killing of the said Fidelis Ekata, the family has suffered setbacks, severe loss and traumatized to the detriment of their health due to the fact that he was the breadwinner of the family.

“That it is premised on the said loss and unanticipated death of Fidelis Ekata, that we write that his family be indemnified by way of compensation to the tune of N200,000,000.00 for the wrongful killing, loss and trauma being suffered by his dependant.”

The family implores the police to delete all libellous publications that indicated that Fidelis Ekata was an armed robber as the allegation is founded on falsehood.

“It is injurious to the family, particularly his children, who may grow up with such false and deleterious blemishes being placed on their deceased father.

“That should you fail, refuse or neglect to compensate our client to the tune of N200 million, we shall be forced to institute legal action in the court to enforce the rights of the deceased and the family members.”

Meanwhile, an official letter from the Correctional Center in Benin with reference MSCC.155/Vol.11/225, denied that the late Ekata was ever in its custody.

The letter signed by Idemudia P, a Superintendent of Correction, said ” I am directed to inform you that Fidelis Ekata(who is now deceased) from our records was not remanded in our custodial centre neither did he escape from custody.”