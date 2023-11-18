Edo FA Gets New Chairman

A new and legitimate leadership emerged ton Friday in a highly credible election conducted to usher in new visionary leaders in Edo State Football Association as Fred Newton Erhunmeunsee was elected chairman of the Executive Board at the Air Force Base premises Benin City.

Fred Erhunmeunsee Director of Sports, Benson Idahosa University and former Referee polled a total of 15 votes to win the number one seat ahead of former FIFA bagged Referee Engr. Emmanuel Edekin Emiere who polled seven votes to come second in the contest.

Kindness Ohiowele was elected into the position of vice chairman with ease as he was returned unopposed. Johnbull Edosomwan came third after securing just one vote while Egbon Victor who was absent did not get any vote.