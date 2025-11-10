The Edo State Government has said it has evacuated 25 mentally unstable persons from the streets between January and September 2025 as part of its mental health support programme.

This is as he described it as an urgent response to reported cases of drug addiction, stating that the six addicted persons were admitted to rehabilitation centres.

Edo Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Eugenia Abdallah, spoke at a press briefing in Benin City on Monday, November 10.

He said there was an ongoing collaborative engagement with operators and owners of orphanage homes to improve living conditions and quality of care of children in Orphanage homes.

Abdallah said several women in the state have been equipped with relevant skills to improve their economic prospects, including training in Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) vehicle conversion and electric vehicle maintenance.

READ ALSO:

She, however, said shelter and rehabilitation have been provided to trafficked females in the state.

According to her, “We have prioritised programs that empower the girl child, including education and skills development initiatives, to ensure they reach their full potential and contribute to the development of our dear state.

“The ministry has collaborated with young advocates of good causes and implemented active school programs to promote positive values and behaviours among young people. These initiatives aim to equip the next generation with the knowledge, skills, and values necessary to drive positive change in not only Edo but Nigerian society.

“The impact of the SHINE Agenda on women is evident in various sectors. Improved maternal care, increased access to health insurance, and free anti-malaria campaigns have reduced maternal mortality rates and improved health outcomes for women and children.

“In agriculture, increased productivity, support for farmers, and promotion of agro-processing and value addition have empowered female farmers, improved food security, and enhanced nutrition for women and their families.”