Edo Election Tribunal: APC Demands Dismissal Of PDP Petition Challenging Okpebhlolo’s Victory

The All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday urged the 2024 Edo Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal in Benin City, Edo State capital, to dismiss the petition by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), challenging the victory of Governor Monday Okpebholo.

The APC, in a motion argued by its counsel, Ferdinand Orbih (SAN) during a pre-hearing sitting of the tribunal, described the petition as incompetent. Orbih told the threemember panel that the PDP’s petition was not filed in accordance with the provisions of the law.

Consequently, he said the tribunal lacked jurisdiction to entertain the matter. According to him, further grounds for seeking the dismissal are contained in the motion paper dated November 30, and supported by a seven-paragraph affidavit.

In its counter-argument, the PDP, through its counsel, Ken Mozia (SAN), urged the tribunal to discountenance the argument of the APC. Mozia explained that the petitioners had filed a reply and counter-affidavit to challenge the motion.

The tribunal’s chairman, Justice Wilfred Kpochi, however, reserved ruling on the motion until the final day of the case.

