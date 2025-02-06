Share

The Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal on Thursday adjourned proceedings in the ongoing suit filed by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Asue Ighadalo against Governor Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to Monday, February 10.

New Telegraph reports that this development is to allow the Edo State Governor, Monday Okphebholo, to open his case.

The court’s decision follows the failure of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which was scheduled to present its witnesses starting Thursday, February 6, to do so.

INEC’s lead counsel, Kanu Agabi, SAN, informed the three-member panel, led by Justice Wilfred Okpochi, that they would not be presenting any witnesses after giving it a thought at the end of Wednesday’s proceedings.

According to Okpochi, there will not be a need to call witnesses.

