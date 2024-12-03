Edo Election Petition: Tribunal Begins Pre-Hearing Monday

Share

The Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal will on Monday, December 9, commence sitting/pre-hearing on the petitions challenging the declaration of the All Progressives Congress Candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo, as winner of the September 21, 2024 Edo State governorship election.

This was disclosed to journalists by the Secretary of the Tribunal, Muazu Bagudu, on Tuesday in Benin, the Edo State Capital.

It would be recalled that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), had on Sunday, September 22, 2024, declared Senator Monday Okpebholo of the APC winner of the poll, after pulling 291,667 votes to defeat candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP), Dr. Asue Ighodalo and Barr. Olumide Akpata scored 247, 274 and 22,763 votes respectively

Dissatisfied with the declaration of INEC, the PDP and six other political parties who participated in the poll approached the Tribunal to challenge the declaration of the electoral umpire

The 3-man Tribunal headed by Justice Wilfred Kpochi, is expected to hear seven petitions filed by different political parties and their candidates.

The PDP in particular, is asking the tribunal to nullify the result and instead, declare its candidate, Asue Ighodalo as the winner of the said election.

In Suit number EPT/ED/GOV/ 01/2024, the Accord Party and Anor have dragged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Governor Monday Okpebholo and the All Progressives Congress (APC), 1st-3rd respondents before the Tribunal.

Also, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Ighodalo Asuerinme, acting as 1st and 2nd Petitioners in Suit No. EPT/ED/GOV/02/2024, also approached the Tribunal to challenge INEC’s declaration of Governor Okpebholo as the winner of the poll. INEC, Okpebholo and APC are the respondents in the petition

Other petitioners are Alliance Party, Hon. Adekunle Rufia Omo-Aje Vs. INEC, Monday Okpebholo and APC in Suit number EPT/ ED/ GOV/03/2024; Anerua Abdulai Aliu and Social Democratic Party (SDP) Vs. INEC, Okpebholo and APC in EPT/ED/GOV/04/2024

Ugiagbe Osaro Sylvester and Allied Peoples Movement Vs. INEC, Okpebholo and APC, EPT/ED/GOV/ 05/2024; Akhimie Kingson Afeare and Action Democratic Party Vs. INEC, Okpebholo and APC, EPT/ ED/ GOV/ 06/2024 and Akhalamhe Amiemenoghena and Zenith Labour Party Vs. INEC, Okpebholo and APC in Suit number EPT/ED/GOV/ 07/2024.

It would be recalled that one week before the conduct of the September 21 governoship poll in Edo State, the National Judicial Council inaugurated the EPT.

