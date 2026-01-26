Edo: Egor Residents Hail Road Rehabilitation In LGA

Residents of Egor Local Government Area of Edo State have hailed the efforts of the Council Chairman, Hon Osaro Eribo, for embarking on the reconstruction and rehabilitation of roads in the council area.

The residents described the intervention as timely, people-focused, and long overdue, adding that the council’s intervention has rescued property owners and landlords.

Speaking on the development, the Chairman of Ward 6, Hon. James Ekwase, said the project has brought visible relief to residents, particularly landlords and business owners.

“We are happy to see what our chairman is doing. He has done a lot for landlords in this area, and we pray God gives him the wherewithal to sustain development in the council,” he said, adding that the road grading has also been extended to Evbareke Ward 5 and its environs.

At Idia Street, off Textile Mill Road, residents also expressed satisfaction with the project. A retired military officer, Col. A. Akpa (rtd), said the intervention has eased long-standing challenges.

“If previous administrations had started this, we wouldn’t have been complaining. Now that we are getting a reprieve, we are optimistic that 2026 will be a better year,” he said, noting that the chairman has demonstrated responsiveness to the needs of the people.

Another resident, Apostle Daniel Ade, described the exercise as a pleasant surprise. “What we are seeing here today is wonderful. Hon. Osaro Eribo has come to our rescue through this intervention, and he is doing a wonderful job,” he stated.

Also speaking, a landlord in the area, Chief Adodo, described the project as a welcome development and prayed for the chairman and councillors for delivering “tangible grassroots development.”

Reacting to the road rehabilitation, Hon. Osaro Eribo thanked Governor Monday Okpebholo for giving local councils the freedom to initiate impactful projects.

He said road construction and rehabilitation would boost economic activities, enhance security, and improve the quality of life of residents, noting that rural infrastructure development aligns with the SHINE Agenda of the Okpebholo administration to bring development to all parts of Edo State.