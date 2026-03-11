Edo: EFCC Arrests Okpella Monarch, Engineer Over Alleged N250m Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested the Okuokpellagbe of Okpella in Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State, HRM Michael Sado.

New Telegraph reports that Sado was arrested alongside an engineer, Patrick Omkhagbo, over allegations of financial misconduct.

Their arrest followed a petition submitted to the Benin Zonal Directorate of the anti-graft agency by the Ukhomuyo Council of Village Heads through their legal representatives, A. O. Osagie & Associates.

In the petition, the council accused the traditional ruler of allegedly treating the entire Ukhomuyio community as his personal property by diverting funds meant for the community from natural resource activities into his private bank account.

The petitioners further alleged that the monarch had consistently shown disregard for the people while also overstepping the constitutional authority of the Edo State Government.

They also claimed that the monarch violated the existing Community Development Agreement (CDA) between Dangote Cement Plc and the Ukhumuniyo Community. According to the petitioners, the agreement was established in line with Section 116 of the Nigerian Minerals and Mining Act 2007.

The council stated: “In the said Community Development Agreement (CDA), it was clearly stated that the Host Mineral Producing Community (Ukhumuniyo Community) where the mining activities of Okpella Cement and Dangote Cement are carried out, shall be entitled to certain sums of monies, wherein the sum of N250, 000, 000, 00 (Two Hundred and Fifty Million Naira only) be paid annually to the Host Community, which is Ukhomuyio.”

However, they alleged that despite the existing agreement, the monarch allegedly opened a separate bank account under the name “Okpella Community Development,” with himself as the only signatory, without the consent or involvement of the community.

The petition further raised concerns about possible unrest in the area, alleging that the monarch had threatened to instigate conflict if the matter was pursued.

“Sir, as we write to you, our clients have been pleading with members and Youths of Ukhomunyio Community, Okpella, Etsako East Local Government Area, of Edo State, not to be involved in any violent conduct, as the “Suspect” is threatening that he will cause intra-communal warfare in Okpella Community, if our clients escalate his alleged Financial Crimes.

“Insecurity is commonplace in Okpella Community, and the threats to cause intra-communal warfare should not be taken with kid gloves or as a mere hollow statement.

“We implore you to invite, arrest and prosecute the Suspects and other Complicit Staff of Dangote Cement Plc, Okpella, Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State as their activities do not only have the elements of various economic crimes, but it is a call to anarchy and lawlessness in the society.”