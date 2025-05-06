Edo: EFCC Arrests 35 Suspected Internet Fraudsters

Share

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday disclosed that its operatives arrested 35 individuals suspected of engaging in internet fraud in Auchi, Edo State.

According to a statement posted on the anti-graft agency X’s handle, the operation was driven by credible intelligence that linked the suspects to fraudulent internet activities.

The statement noted that the arrests took place in multiple locations across the town, specifically in Vigilante Street, off Sabo Ibenafo Road, and the Back of Yak areas.

The EFCC stated that several items from the suspects were recovered at the time of their arrest, including nine cars, eleven laptop computers, 46 mobile phones, and two smart watches. These items are believed to have been used in the perpetration of the alleged fraudulent activities.

The suspects are currently in custody and undergoing investigation. The EFCC has confirmed that they will be charged in court upon the conclusion of the probe.

The EFCC continues to urge members of the public to report suspicious activities and provide credible information to aid in the fight against economic and financial crimes

