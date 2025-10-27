Edo: Don’t Pervert Justice, Priest Tells Leaders

The Holy Aruosa Cathedral in Benin City yesterday was filled with praise and thanksgiving as the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, marked his 9th Coronation Anniversary Thanksgiving.

Speaking at the event , the presiding priest of the Holy Aruosa Cathedral, Ohen-Osa Igbinoghodua Edebiri, warned against the perversion of justice by leaders in Nigeria. Ohen-Osa Edebiri, while delivering his homily also urged community leaders, dukes, chiefs, and other traditional stewards to uphold righteousness and accountability in their dealings with their subjects.

He emphasised the need for leaders to “lead by example, particularly in the area of dispute resolution,” to promote peaceful coexistence and prevent strife within the Benin Kingdom.

The priest further admonished worshippers to embrace godliness and shun evil in their daily lives, noting that “those who live according to the divine will of God will reap the blessings of God by striving to leave a lasting impact.”

He also called on parents and relevant authorities to actively support the fight against illicit drug use, trafficking, and other social vices, especially among the youth in Edo State. “Parents who are feeble in correcting their children may have the long arm of the law to contend with on the day of judgement,” he cautioned.