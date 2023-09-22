Edo Deputy Speaker Flays Opposition To Doctors’ Migration Plans

Following the growing opposition, especially by government officials, to doctors migrating abroad for greener pastures, the Deputy Speaker, Edo State House of Assembly, Rt.Hon. Maria Edeko, has condemned the hostility, saying there is nothing wrong in the migration of medical personnel to seek greener pastures in foreign countries.

Edeko, who stated this in Benin City when the Association of Resident Doctors, University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) paid her a courtesy visit, stated that earnings from diaspora would be good for the growth of the nation’s economy. He said she was worried when some persons were proposing to restrain young doctors from leaving the country.

According to her, “a country must be known for something. What we can do as a nation is to treat the children well and properly equip and strengthen our institutions to function optimally. “We can choose to open different schools of nursing and medical schools that are well funded with best resource persons to teach our children.

Nigeria will be known for exporting qualified manpower, medical doctors, nurses and others, we have the population. “All we have done over the years from when we were agrarian country to now that we have discovered oil is to be exporting raw materials.

They could not refine cocoa, groundnuts and crude oil. “Now that we have skilled children that want to go out for greener pastures, somebody is complaining,” Edeko said. She also condemned the act of stopping parents from sending their children abroad to work after they had spent a lot of money to train them. According to her, “parents cannot struggle to train their children and you tell them that they do not have the right to leave the shores of this country.”