New Telegraph

May 26, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Edo Deputy Governor…

Edo Deputy Governor To Flag Off Okpekpe Race

The sports loving deputy governor of Edo state, comrade Philip Shaibu will flag off the ninth Okpekpe inter- national 10km road race this Saturday in Okpekpe. Dare Esan, the media and activation director for the historic, first 10km road race in Nigeria says Shaibu will be play a dual role at the race. ‘His Excellency the deputy governor of Edo state, comrade Philip Shaibu will perform the traditional flag off for the race. He will also participate in the celebrity race,’ said Esan.

Shaibu was presented with his bib in a colourful ceremony on Wednesday at an impressive ceremony and in Benin after he registered via online for the race. ‘The deputy governor filled his form via the online platform like all others because he is still an active sportsman who has taken Edo state sports to greater heights.’ added Esan who revealed all eyes will be on the 53 years old to see if he will break his lifetime best in the 10km event. Meanwhile, Dan Oil and Petrochemicals have joined the list of corporate partners for the race.

Read Previous

Progress Excites Flying Eagles
Read Next

Nff, Two Fa Chairmen Welcome Lagos’ New Fa Boss, Oki

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023