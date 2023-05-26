Edo Deputy Governor To Flag Off Okpekpe Race

The sports loving deputy governor of Edo state, comrade Philip Shaibu will flag off the ninth Okpekpe inter- national 10km road race this Saturday in Okpekpe. Dare Esan, the media and activation director for the historic, first 10km road race in Nigeria says Shaibu will be play a dual role at the race. ‘His Excellency the deputy governor of Edo state, comrade Philip Shaibu will perform the traditional flag off for the race. He will also participate in the celebrity race,’ said Esan.

Shaibu was presented with his bib in a colourful ceremony on Wednesday at an impressive ceremony and in Benin after he registered via online for the race. ‘The deputy governor filled his form via the online platform like all others because he is still an active sportsman who has taken Edo state sports to greater heights.’ added Esan who revealed all eyes will be on the 53 years old to see if he will break his lifetime best in the 10km event. Meanwhile, Dan Oil and Petrochemicals have joined the list of corporate partners for the race.