Edo Deputy Governor Denied Use Of Official Vehicle

Edo State Deputy Governor, Rt Hon Comrade Philip Shaibu has alleged that he was denied the right to use the Edo State official vehicle from the State Liaison Office in Abuja to Auchi, a development he described as an attempt to ridicule the Office of Deputy Governor.

He said the situation which he described as ugly is not about him as an individual but about the office that must be preserved and respected.

Shaibu said during this year’s Auchi Day Celebration at the Palace of the Otaru of Auchi where specifically the State Government Liaison Officer in Abuja, Deacon Festus Osaigbovo was the government official who denied him official vehicles from Abuja to Auchi.

According to him, “I called the Liaison Officer to provide vehicles to take me to Auchi to be part of this year’s edition of the Auchi Day Celebration. Unfortunately, he started giving me all sorts of excuses as to why he could not provide the vehicles.

“He talked about fuel, the non-availability of a Hilux for my security, and ended up saying he can only assist me to hire an SUV to take me to Auchi, the cost at which he put at N250,000.”

“However, I managed to be in Auchi because I was determined to be part of this celebration. It is a sad commentary because as a government, we should imbibe the spirit of respecting the institution rather than trying to ridicule them.

“We are here today as government officials, we may not be here tomorrow but the institution remains for generations yet unborn.”

But when contacted, Osaigbovo denied the allegation saying he did not only provide vehicles for the deputy governor, he included a protocol officer to be in the entourage from Abuja to Auchi.

He connected this reporter to the protocol officer who said they had issues with the vehicles on their way back to Abuja but that they have fixed it and were about to leave Okenne to continue their journey to Abuja. “It is not true, I even sent a protocol officer to accompany them on the trip.”