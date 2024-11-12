Edo Deputy Gov, Shaibu Expresses Joy As He Handover To Okpebholo

Share

As Edo State prepares for a historic handover, the reinstated Deputy Governor of the state, Philip Shaibu has expressed joy and gratitude, marking the final day of his tenure alongside the outgoing Governor, Godwin Obaseki.

Shaibu in an interview in the early hours of Tuesday noted his excitement about transferring power to Governor-elect, Senator Monday Okpebholo and Deputy Governor-elect Dennis Idahosa.

This gesture signals a smooth transition despite the complex relationship between him and Obaseki in recent months.

During the interview, Shaibu said, “I am very happy today; I want to thank God and all the people of Edo State.

“I’m so excited and in a hurry to hand over to the governor and deputy governor-elect.

“The office of the governor is one, whether or not the current governor is present, I am delighted to pass the baton to the next administration.”

He also added that preparations for the handover were complete.

“Immediately after the swearing-in, we go to the office, and I hand over.

“All the documents are ready. We were in the office yesterday to show him around, and I’m happy doing so.”

Shaibu’s positive tone comes after months of tension between him and his principal, Governor Obaseki.

Earlier in 2023, their strained relationship made headlines as Shaibu reportedly sought legal action to prevent an alleged plot to marginalized him within the administration.

This led to public disagreements and concerns over the unity of the state’s leadership.

The rift appeared to reach a peak when Shaibu’s office arrangements were reportedly altered, signaling a rift in trust and collaboration.

Despite these challenges, the Deputy Governor’s remarks suggest an earnest commitment to ensuring a seamless transfer of power.

New Telegraph reported that Governor Obaseki, who has been vocal about his administration’s efforts to modernize governance and develop the state’s infrastructure, also emphasized the importance of continuity and progress in his farewell speech.

However, his tenure, marked by significant reforms and achievements, faced scrutiny over his handling of political relationships, particularly with his deputy.

Senator Monday Okpebholo, who emerged victorious in the September 2024 gubernatorial elections, and Dennis Idahosa are set to be sworn in at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City.

The event is anticipated to host a range of political figures, including governors and lawmakers, showcasing the significance of this transition.

Observers are keen to see how the new leadership will build on Obaseki’s reforms while navigating the dynamics that come with the legacies and relationships left behind.

The swearing-in represents not only a change in governance but also a critical moment for Edo State to move forward from past internal conflicts and unify under fresh leadership.

With Shaibu’s enthusiastic commitment to the handover process, there is a sense of optimism for a smooth transition despite the rocky backdrop.

