Edo Deputy Gov Idahosa Refutes Cultism Allegation

Share

Edo State Deputy Governor, Hon. (Dr.) Dennis Idahosa, on Friday firmly refuted allegations linking him to secret cult activities, describing the claims as “spurious, defamatory, malicious, unfounded, and grossly misleading.”

The allegation, made by one Emmanuel Agbogun in a viral video circulating on social media, accused Idahosa and other prominent individuals in the state of being members of secret cult groups.

Reacting in a statement issued in Benin City, the Deputy Governor denounced the claim as an orchestrated attempt to damage his reputation and derail the administration’s anti-cultism drive.

“My attention has been drawn to a video circulating on social media, in which one Emmanuel Agbogun falsely accuses me of being a member of a secret cult,” Idahosa said.

“I categorically state that these accusations are baseless and a deliberate attempt to tarnish my hard-earned reputation.”

He emphasized that the allegations not only seek to malign his character but also distract from the government’s ongoing efforts to tackle cultism and restore peace across the state.

“As Deputy Governor, I have upheld the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and accountability. I vehemently deny any past or present involvement in cult-related activities,” he stated.

Describing himself as a devout Christian and committed public servant, Idahosa reiterated the administration’s zero-tolerance stance on cultism and social vices, adding that such activities pose a serious threat to community development and public safety.

He further announced his intention to pursue legal redress against what he termed a slanderous publication, vowing to ensure accountability within the ambit of the law.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I am not, and have never been, a member of any secret cult. I will not treat this matter lightly,” he said.

Deputy Governor Idahosa urged the public to remain vigilant and to support the administration’s fight against cultism and the promotion of peace, justice, and progress in Edo State.

Share