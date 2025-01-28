Edo Deputy Gov, Idahosa Dispels Rumours Of Rifts With Okpebholo

Share

…Solicits laudable inputs from professionals to foster development in Edo

The Edo State Deputy Governor, Dennis Idahosa has urged citizens and residents of the State to disregard the activities of mischief makers peddling rumours of rifts between him and his principal, Governor Monday Okpebholo.

The Deputy Governor added that it was not just that the rumours were unfounded, the relationship between him and his principal remained most cordial, with an elder-young brother relationship.

A statement endorsed by his Chief Press Secretary, Friday Aghedo, said Idahosa made the statement when he played host to members of the executive of the Edo Parliament of Nigeria, during a courtesy visit, on Tuesday at Government House, Benin City.

According to Idahosa, the Senator Okpebholo-led administration was keen on delivering good governance and implementing laudable policies that would uplift the standard of living of Edo citizens and residents.

“Let me sincerely appreciate this Parliament. I am also a member of this parliament.

“First, let me thank God Almighty that made this possible. Let me also appreciate my principal, my boss, having found me worthy to be his deputy.

“It is such a great honour to have the calibre of men, most especially from Ovia, to pay this courtesy visit this wonderful afternoon. I am very much aware that you are doing so much to support this government”.

According to Idahosa: “We would be needing your supports and prayers, and we also know that majority of you are professionals, and when we need your contributions, ideas, and suggestions, please you will be there for us.

“Join me to thank the executive governor of Edo State, for finding one of us worthy to be his deputy, and I promise by the grace of God and with your support, that I will be committed towards the development of our dear State”.

Idahosa while addressing rumors of rift being peddled by rumor mongers between him and his principal, urged Edo citizens and residents to stay vigilant and refused to allow themselves to be carried away by wrong information, but rather, to focus on ongoing developments by the current administration.

“Let me quickly set the record straight. There are slots of insinuations and rumours that I and my principal probably have issues. We do not have any single issue. My principal and I, our relationship is like that of a senior brother and a younger brother”.

Stressing further, Idahosa said: “We will be committed to that, to foster more development and human capital development to our dear State”.

“We are also committed to prioritizing the interests of Edo people. We would put Edo people first, before our interest. So, be assured that this administration led be Senator Monday Okpebholo, is going to be the administration of Edo people”.

In his earlier address, the President of the Edo Parliament of Nigeria, Professor Ikponmwonsa Omorodion, who was represented by the Secretary General of the Parliament, Dr Aimufua Festus, commanded the developmental strides of the Governor Okpebholo-led administration, while congratulating the deputy governor on the victory of the recently conducted elections in the State.

