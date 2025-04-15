Edo Deputy Gov, Idahosa Assures Of Better Civil, Public Service

Share

Edo State Deputy Governor, Dennis Idahosa, has assured that the administration of Governor Monday Okpebholo is committed to strengthening the public and civil service for more effective service delivery.

Idahosa noted that the Okpebholo-led administration has been drawing from the experiences and knowledge of the Forum of Retired Heads of Service and Permanent Secretaries to refocus and revamp the State’s bureaucracy.

According to a press statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, Friday Aghedo, Idahosa gave the assurance while hosting members of the Forum who paid him a courtesy visit in Benin.

He described members of the Forum as a think tank and fountain of knowledge whose professional efficiency is needed to stimulate and enhance effectiveness in the system.

While commending the Forum for their meritorious and unblemished service to the state, he noted that the legacies they left behind remain reference points when assessing the civil and public service’s contribution to the state’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“On behalf of the government and the Governor of Edo State, be assured that we will continue to tap from your wealth of experience to strengthen the civil and public service, and other critical institutions responsible for building a vibrant state economy,” he said.

Chairman of the Forum, Usi Osemwowa, said the visit was to identify with the governor and his deputy on their victory at the elections petition tribunal and to establish a strong bond with the administration.

He noted that the Forum, formed in 2018 with a few members, has grown to over 128 active members, fostering unity and cohesion.

He also informed the Deputy Governor that the 2025 annual luncheon of the Forum, scheduled for the end of April, will feature a public health lecture on arthritis, its prevention, and drug therapy.

Osemwowa emphasized that the Forum, made up of seasoned administrators and technocrats, is determined to assist the government in promoting good governance and stimulating economic growth.

Present during the visit were 93-year-old first Surveyor-General in the defunct Mid-West Region, S. J. Ojeikere; former Head of Service and Chairman, Civil Service Commission, Princess Ekiuwa Inneh; Johnson Egonmwan; and M. M. Ogedengbe, Chairman, Board of Trustees (BOT) of the Forum.

