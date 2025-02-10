Edo Deputy Gov Clarifies Issues On Over Voting In Ovia

Share

Edo State Deputy Governor, Hon. Dennis Idahosa, has addressed claims made by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) regarding overvoting in Ovia during the governorship election.

Idahosa who made this clarification on Monday said the areas with overvoting were cancelled and not included in the overall result.

The Deputy Governor, while speaking after the tribunal session in Benin City, Edo State , said the PDP petitioned against these areas without conducting proper research.

He emphasized that the law is clear on over-voting, stating that results from such units should be cancelled. He questioned why the PDP would petition areas where results had already been cancelled.

He explained that the cancelled results were not computed and did not reflect in the overall result. Idahosa added that the PDP’s witnesses have contradicted their sworn statements, and he believes the party has no case.

“I have refused to comment on the proceeding of the Edo Governorship Election Tribunal before now. But today I feel I have to address some wrong claims being made by the Peoples Democratic Party.

“Today in court the lead Counsel, Ikpeazu called a witness in my local government, Ovia because PDP petitioned that there was overvoting and they wanted to prove that.

“But the law is clear on overvoting. It says that where there is over-voting, results from that unit should be cancelled and that was what happened in unit four, ward seven in Usen. But PDP went ahead to petition against this area without doing their findings.

“When you want to petition someone or an organization, you must have your facts correctly. They petitioned that the result where they were over-voting was computed. However unknown to them, the results of those areas were not included in the overall result.

“One of the APC witnesses testified today that cancelled results were not computed. My question is why will the PDP petition a place where results have been cancelled? It shows that they are clueless and they don’t understand the way things are done. They are running their might as if the proceeding in the court is done in the media.

“I am here to clarify those facts, to let the whole world know that those units/wards that the PDP petitioned in Ovia and in other places in the state have been cancelled due to overvoting. So it was not reflected in the overall result

“Results at the unit are recorded on form EC8A so results from those units were recorded as zero and it also did not reflect on form EC8B for the ward result. So the PDP should have known this.

“It shows that they are clueless and if they need someone to advise on other matters, I will give it to them free of charge. For one, the PDP doesn’t have a case, the onus is on them to prove their case. I have been in court several times and their witnesses have contradicted what they swore on oath.” He said.

