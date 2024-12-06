Edo Deputy Gov Appoints Aghedo Chief Press Secretary

Share

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Hon. Dennis Idahosa, has announced his long-time media aide, Friday Aghedo as his Chief Press Secretary.

This was contained in a letter signed by the Secretary to the Edo State Government, Barr. Musa Ikhilor.

According to the letter, the appointment takes effect from Monday, December 2nd 2024.

According to the statement, Aghedo is bringing on board a wealth of experience media and leadership skills.

Aghedo will be at home with his principal having worked with him in the same capacity since 2019 following his (Dennis Idahosa) election into the House of Representatives and up til his emergence as the Deputy Governor of Edo State.

Aghedo had also served as the Press Secretary to the Chairman of Ovia South West Local Government Area.

Aghedo as Deputy Director, New Media Committee of the All Progressives Congress Governorship campaign council, worked tirelessly to ensure the victory of Governor Monday Okpbebholo

Married with children, Aghedo holds a BSc [Ed] in Political Science and Public Administration from the University of Benin (Uniben).

