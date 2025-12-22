Edo Demolishes Suspected Kidnappers Hideout In Estako East

The Edo State government has demolished structures and shanties suspected to be kidnappers’ hideout at Obu/Oguda/ Bua Cement Axis of the Okpella-Okene Highway.

The demolished structures, according to the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Monday Okpebholo, were discovered through intelligence reports and investigations. He said investigations showed they were used as operational bases from which kidnappers carried out their nefarious activities.

He noted that the area served as a holding point where abducted victims were kept before ransoms were demanded and collected.

According to him, “The axis has long been dreaded by residents and motorists, having gained notoriety as a haven for hardened criminals who instilled fear in the area.

Several past attempts to flush them out reportedly proved abortive, making the location a major security concern for the Okpebhololed administration.

“However, on December 20, at about 9:30 a.m., the area fell to the superior strategic planning and resolve of the Edo State Government as the illegal structures were pulled down, restoring a sense of safety to the community.