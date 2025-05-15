Edo Demolishes Property Linked To Kidnap Gang

Share

The Edo State Task Force has demolished a property on College Road in Aduwawa, Benin, linked to an alleged notorious kidnap gang leader. The property belonged to a woman whose younger brother, Osamede Asemota, is an alleged key leader of the gang.

Asemota, who was arrested, confessed to his involvement in kidnappings. He said his last mission earned him N350,000 and that he kidnapped a woman from her store at Ramat Park, taking her to a bush area along Agbor Road.

The five-man gang is said to be responsible for several kidnappings in the Aduwawa, Eyean, and Auchi Bypass areas of Benin. The owner of the demolished property is said to be unaware of her brother’s activities as she resides abroad.

When asked how he felt about his sister losing her property due to his actions, Asemota said: “We sometimes meet in this compound to plan and carry out our activities.

“The house belongs to my sister, who lives in Italy. I stay alone here, and I feel very sad and confused at this development. I don’t know how she will feel hearing this thing because she has been supportive of me, sending me money and other things.”

Share