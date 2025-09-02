Edo Debunks Forcing Teachers Into Menial Jobs, Orders Probe

The Edo State Government has debunked recent claims made by a civil society group, alleging that teachers across the state are being compelled to carry out menial tasks such as cutting grass and cleaning school premises under directives from the Ministry.

A statement by the Commissioner for Education, Dr. Paddy Iyamu, said the Ministry disapproves what he described as an “unwholesome practice,” especially as it undermines ongoing efforts to restore the dignity of teachers in Edo State.

He said preliminary reports suggest that the actions may have stemmed from voluntary acts of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) by a few teachers, adding that the ministry has moved swiftly by ordering a thorough investigation into the matter to establish the facts and ensure accountability.

“We assure our esteemed teachers that we will get to the root of the matter and correct any abnormality in whatever form,” the Commissioner stated, while emphasizing the state’s unwavering commitment to protecting the rights and privileges of its educators.