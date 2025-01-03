Edo Crisis Deepens As 2 LG Chairmen Sacked

Share

The crisis in Edo State local government areas continued on Tuesday as two chairmen were reportedly sacked by their councillors in the Uhunmwonde and Orhionmwon local government areas.

Meanwhile, the Owan East LGA Chairman Aminu Okodo-Kadiri said his purported removal alongside his deputy Clement Ojebuovbo was unconstitutional and illegal.

In Uhunmwonde, several people were injured as gun – men allegedly attacked by – standers injuring many of them in the process. Council Chairman Kenneth Adodo alleged that the people who fired gunshots were police officers from Government House.

C o u n c i l l o r s i n Orhionmwon on Wednesday sacked their House Leader Daniel Osariemen and replaced him with Chuks Isan as they got wind that Osariemen was being mobilized to remove Chairman Newman Ugiagbe and his deputy Midwest Ogbebor.

The purportedly suspended Osariemen was alleged to have led unknown persons to take over the council secretariat in Abudu where he purportedly resumed as acting chairman of the local government area.

But Ugiagbe in a statement said the action in Abudu was illegal and that he remains the chairman of the local government area.

Addressing journalists in Benin on Thursday, OkodoKadiri said his purported removal was fraught with irregularities which, according to him, violated provisions of the law.

According to him, the councillors failed to establish a seven-member investigative panel as mandated by the law even as he was denied the opportunity to defend himself before such a panel.

