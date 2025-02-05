Edo CP Vows Not To Sweep Issues Of Rape, Defilement Under Carpet

Share

The newly appointed Commissioner of Police in Edo State, Betty Otimenyin on Wednesday warned criminals in the State to stay away or get apprehended

Otimenyin vowed that under her leadership in the state Command, issues relating to rape and defilement would not be swept under the carpet and promised to ensure that the department of the police that handles such cases gives justice to all victims.

She, also called on the people of the state to cooperate with the Police Force to check cases of violent crimes like kidnapping, farmers herders’ clashes, cultism and others by making information available to the police all the time.

Otimeyin stated this at the Edo State Council Secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) when she paid a courtesy call to the union

According to her, “If a person is not just being animalistic, what attraction does a child have for an adult? You have a child at home, you have a baby at home, what are you seeing, what will somebody be seeing in a child if he is not having psychiatric issues?

“What amazes me is that some people come as a body and they will be protecting not the victims but the violators and one begins to imagine where they once violators themselves?

Is that why they are protecting their kind? Because a sane human being will not protect a violator but rather the victim; will such persons be happy if their child is violated in that manner?

Or are they saying that they can allow their own daughters to be defiled, or you allow your own wife to be raped? We will continue to work on this because I have sympathy for victims.”

On other violent crimes, she said “We want to live in an environment that will make everybody safe. That is why we say wherever you are, when you see something, say something and that means give us information and with information, we will be able to work well.

“We also want you to know that to know your neighbour is very important, the law on kidnapping and cultism has been signed and that simply shows that for instance, if you give your room or your house to the wrong person, the house will be brought down so know who you are putting around you, know who is your friend, know who you relate with, know your neighbours.”

Share

Please follow and like us: