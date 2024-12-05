Edo CP Orders Full Probe Of Ex-NLC Chairman, Eboigbodin’s Death

Share

The Edo State Commissioner of Police, Umoru Ozigi, has ordered investigation into the death of former Edo State Chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Kaduna Eboigbodin.

He was said to have had an encounter with some policemen when he was allegedly flagged down and the police said he would be taken to the station and shortly after he slumped and died.

The development led to civil society groups on Tuesday issuing a 48 hour ultimatum to the police to fish out their men involved in the roadblock that led to the death of Eboigbodin.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Moses Yamu, said CP Ozigi has ordered immediate investigation.

The statement reads that, “The Edo State Command of the Nigeria Police has received with great concern, news of the death of Comrade Kaduna Eboigbodin, former Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Edo State, allegedly due to Police “unprofessional conduct”.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Umoru P. Ozigi, wishes to use this medium to commiserate with the widow, family, friends and associates of the deceased over the loss and prays for the repose of his soul.

“He further noted the cordial working relationship existing between the Police, Civil Society Organisations, NLC and all critical stakeholders in the state and has therefore directed the immediate investigation into the incident.”

