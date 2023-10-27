Edo CP Decorates 11 Newly Promoted Officers

The Edo State Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Dank- wara, yesterday decorated 11 newly promoted officers of the command on behalf of the Acting Inspector General of Police, IGP Olokayode Egbetokun. Decorating the officers, CP Dankwara, said, “the police find you worthy of promotion, but you should know that it comes with more responsibility.”

Dankwara admonished the officers to guide their rank jealously by doing the right thing and also to be good ambassador of the police. “Now you have been promoted to a higher rank, you have to be careful because there are some ranks that when you make a mistake, it may be overlooked, but it is different with your new ranks.

The more you go higher the more you would be watched by other officers and members of the public.” Responding on behalf of the promoted officers, ACP Margret Oyakhire, commend- ed the IGP and Police Service Commission for finding them worthy of the new ranks.