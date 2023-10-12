Edo Court Sentences Impersonator, 10 Others To Prison

Justice Efe Ikponmwonba of the Edo State High Court in Benin City convicted and sentenced an impersonator named Endurance Agbi, along with ten other fraudsters, to varying prison terms on Tuesday.

The ten other convicts are Ariomoghwa Lucky, Ogbebor Pricewill, Irikefe Prosper, Odiri Ejiro, Eyengho Richard, Apoi Ufouma, Enabor Peter Odianosen, Sylvester Osatofoh Ebhoaiye, Edafe Promise and Christian Skinn.

While Odianosen was jailed on Wednesday, all others were jailed on Tuesday.

The individuals were brought before the court separately, each facing a one-count charge of personation and unlawful possession of fraudulent documents, as filed by the Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Upon being arraigned, all the defendants pleaded guilty to their charges, leading the prosecution counsel to request the court to convict and sentence them as appropriate.

READ ALSO:

However, counsel to the defendants prayed the court to temper justice with mercy “as the defendants have become remorseful for their actions.”

Justice Ikponmwonba convicted and sentenced Agbi to one-year imprisonment or a fine of N100,000.

Ebhoaiye, Skinn, Lucky, Richard, Ufuoma were sentenced to three years imprisonment with an option of N300,000 fine.

The duo of Princewill and Ejiro received three years imprisonment or a fine of N500,000 each, while Promise and Prosper bagged three years imprisonment or a fine of N200,000 each.

Odianosen also received three years imprisonment or an option of a fine of N500,000.

The judge also ruled that two Toyota Venza vehicles, one Mercedes Benz GLK, one Lexus NX200, a Honda Accord 2013 model, mobile phones, and the remaining balances in the convicts’ bank accounts, which were determined to be proceeds of their criminal activities, should be forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.