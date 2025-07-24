Edo: Court Sentences 29-Year-Old Woman To 10 Years For Drug Trafficking

A 29-year-old woman, Owoeye Tobi, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison with hard labour by a Federal High Court in Benin City, Edo State, for unlawful possession of various narcotic drugs.

The conviction followed her arrest in February 2025 by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Edo State Command. Justice B. O. Quadiri, who presided over the case, delivered the ruling on case number FHC/B/16c/2025.

He found Tobi guilty of five separate counts related to the unlawful possesion of illegal drugs, including Cannabis Sativa, Heroin, Cocaine, Tramadol capsules, and Methamphetamine.

She was found with a total of 168.1 grams of drugs, broken down as follows: 161 grams of Cannabis Sativa, 0.2 grams of Heroin, 0.7 grams of Cocaine, 2.4 grams of Tramadol, and 3.8 grams of Methamphetamine.

In his judgement, Justice Quadiri stated, “After reviewing the facts of this case, you are hereby sentenced to two calendar years’ imprisonment with hard labour on each count or to pay an option of fine of five million on each count.”

This brings the total to ten years in prison or a cumulative fine of 25 million naira, should the convict opt for the financial penalty. Tobi, a native of Osun State, was apprehended by NDLEA officials during a routine operation in the state.

Her conviction underscores the ongoing effort by authorities to clamp down on illicit drug trade within and beyond Edo State.