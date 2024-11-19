Edo: Court Rules Against Dissolution Of Elected LG Chairmen, Councillors

Share

The Chief Judge of Edo State, Justice Daniel Iyobosa Okungbowa, has ruled that elected local government council members, including the Chairmen and the councillors cannot be dissolved by the State Government, the House of Assembly or its agents.

Hon. Justice Okungbowa’s judgement came following legal arguments presented by the learned counsel for the involved parties, wherein he interpreted the law and relied on the judgement delivered by the Supreme Court of Nigeria filed before it by the Attorney General of the Federation.

In his ruling, The Edo State Chief Judge held that: “The Supreme Court’s decision on this matter has set a precedent that now stands as a guiding principle in similar cases concerning the dissolution of elected council members.

“This judgement reaffirms the importance of upholding the integrity of democratic processes and respecting the will of the electorate”.

Justice Okungbowa further held that elected council members in the third tier of Government hold a mandate for the people and should be able to carry out their duties without the threat of arbitrary dissolution.

According to him, “As an institution dedicated to the promotion of justice, equity and adherence to the rule of law, we acknowledge the court’s decision and its implications for governance at the third tier.

“This ruling serves as a reminder of the importance of legal precedents and the protection of elected representatives from undue interference.

“Any attempt by the 36 states of Nigeria, through their respective state governors and state Houses of Assembly, to unlawfully dissolve democratically elected local government chairmen within the state is gravy to democracy.”

