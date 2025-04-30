Edo Court Reinstates Suspended LG Chairman

Share

Edo State High Court sitting in Igarra, Akoko-Edo Local Government Area, on Wednesday, declared the impeachment of the elected chairman of the local government, Taju Alade, illegal and ordered his immediate reinstatement.

New Telegraph gathered that, in his ruling, the presiding judge, Justice B. A. Okoh, directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun to provide him with the needed security to resume office.

Okoh, in his declarative judgment, also said the court has jurisdiction contrary to the challenge by the state government that the court does not have jurisdiction.

