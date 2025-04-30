New Telegraph

April 30, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
April 30, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Edo Court Reinstates…

Edo Court Reinstates Suspended LG Chairman

Edo Court Reinstates Suspended LG Chairman

Edo State High Court sitting in Igarra, Akoko-Edo Local Government Area, on Wednesday, declared the impeachment of the elected chairman of the local government, Taju Alade, illegal and ordered his immediate reinstatement.

READ ALSO

New Telegraph gathered that, in his ruling, the presiding judge, Justice B. A. Okoh, directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun to provide him with the needed security to resume office.

Okoh, in his declarative judgment, also said the court has jurisdiction contrary to the challenge by the state government that the court does not have jurisdiction.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Sokoto Govt Redeploys 25 Permanent Secretaries
Read Next

Customs Seizes N921b Worth Of Expired Food, Unregistered Drugs, Security Equipment
Share
Copy Link
×