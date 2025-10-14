Edo Court Nullifies Unauthorized Chieftaincy Titles

The Edo State High Court sitting in Igarra, Akoko-Edo Local Government Area, has nullified the conferment of traditional titles on several individuals, ruling that Mr. Aliu Ogbodo Suleiman lacked the legal authority to bestow such honours.

Delivering judgment in suit No. HIG/3/2025, Justice E.O. Okoh held that Suleiman’s action, which involved conferring Ipoje titles on eleven persons without the consent of His Royal Highness, Oba Adeche Saiki II, the Otaru of Igarra and head of the Akuku Clan, was unlawful and void.

The case was instituted by Oba Saiki II, who sought the court’s interpretation of Sections 22(10) and 24(1) of the Traditional Rulers and Chiefs Law of Bendel State (as applicable in Edo State), and a declaration that no individual has the power to confer or assume chieftaincy titles within his domain without his prior approval.

According to the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the judgment made available to journalists in Benin City on Tuesday, Justice Okoh ruled that the claimant had successfully established his case.

“I have gone through the originating summons and I am convinced that there is a genuine and reasonable cause of action in this suit,” the judge stated. “Flowing from this, the application has merit, and the claimant is granted the following reliefs against the defendants.”

The court, therefore, set aside all the chieftaincy titles conferred without the monarch’s approval and issued a restraining order against Suleiman and his associates, barring them from further conferring or assuming any traditional titles in Igarra without the Otaru’s consent.

“An order setting aside all the titles conferred and received by the defendants without the approval of the claimant,” Justice Okoh ruled. “An order of injunction restraining the defendants, their families, agents, or privies, by whatever name called, from further conferring or bearing any chieftaincy title without the approval of the claimant.”

The court also awarded N200,000 in costs to the Otaru of Igarra.

The ruling reaffirms the authority of the Otaru as the sole custodian of chieftaincy matters within the Akuku Clan and underscores the legal requirement that traditional protocols be strictly followed in the conferment of titles.