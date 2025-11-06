Edo: Court Jails Drug Baron, 10 Others For 79 Years

A Federal High Court sitting in Benin City, Edo State, has sentenced a wanted drug baron, Alaba Monday, 49, and ten others to a cumulative 79 years imprisonment for various drug-related offences.

The convicts, nine men and two women include Okpiaesi Abraham (52), Atari Israel (45), Emmanuel Nwosu (46), Samuel Samson (26), Daniel Peter (20), Margaret Amuludu (40), Abel Edah (31), Bella Fedrick (29), Lucky Aligbe (50), and Benson Uponi (65).

Justices B. O. Quadiri and Prof. C. O. Obiozor delivered the verdicts in separate rulings, handing out varying prison terms and fines based on the severity of offences and prior criminal records.

Alaba Monday was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment with an option of ₦3 million fine after being caught with 115 kilograms of cannabis. Lucky Aligbe received 25 years for unlawful possession of multiple drugs, including cannabis, tramadol, swinol, and diazepam.

Justice Quadiri noted that the severity of the sentences reflected the gravity of the crimes and the need to deter future offenders.

In other judgments, Bella Fedrick was sentenced to two years in prison or a ₦5 million fine for possessing 29 grams of methamphetamine. Cannabis cultivator Abel Edah received a two-year concurrent jail term or a ₦5 million fine on each of two counts for cultivating and possessing five kilograms of cannabis.

Similarly, Samuel Samson and Daniel Peter were sentenced to two years each or a ₦5 million fine for unlawful possession and cultivation of cannabis sativa.

Emmanuel Nwosu received 15 years imprisonment or a ₦750,000 fine for possessing 276 grams of cannabis, while Atari Israel was sentenced to two years or a ₦2.5 million fine for transporting nine kilograms of cannabis. The court also ordered the forfeiture of his navy-blue Audi station wagon used in the illegal activity.

Reacting to the judgment, the Edo State Commander of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Dr. Mitchell Ofoyeju, hailed the convictions as a victory in the agency’s fight against illicit drugs, reaffirming its commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring a drug-free society.