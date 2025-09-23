Edo Court Bars Chinese Firm CCETC From Ossiomo Power Facility

The Edo State High Court, sitting in Benin, has restrained Jiangsu Communication Clean Energy Technology Company Limited (CCETC) from entering or utilizing facilities belonging to Ossiomo Power and Infrastructure Company Limited, pending the determination of a substantive motion on notice.

The interim injunction was granted by Justice Mary Itsueli on September 11, 2025, following an ex parte application filed by Emmanuel Usoh, counsel to Ossiomo Power.

In suit number B/242/2025, the claimants, Ossiomo Investment Limited, Ossiomo Power and Infrastructure Company Limited, Ossiomo Offsites and Utility Limited, and Quadrant Gas Development Company Limited sought to restrain CCETC from claiming ownership rights or presenting itself as a shareholder in Ossiomo Power.

Justice Itsueli, after reviewing the motion and supporting documents, ruled:

“The Defendant, whether by itself, privies, assigns, or anyone directly or indirectly described, is restrained from accessing, utilizing, or interfering with the infrastructure of the Claimants, including the 33KVA lines, gas engines, and gas infrastructure built by the Claimants to generate electricity in Edo State, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.”

The order also bars CCETC from invoking any rights under the existing Joint Venture Agreement with Ossiomo Power until the court decides on the substantive matter.

The dispute stems from an ownership conflict between Ossiomo Power and CCETC, which led to a shutdown of the power plant on September 1, 2025.

Usoh revealed that CCETC has taken the matter to arbitration in Singapore despite the restraining order.

“CCETC, being aware of the order, immediately approached the arbitral panel in Singapore. Singapore, as the global seat of economic arbitration, is now seized of the matter, and we have filed our response,” he said.

Clarifying Ossiomo’s dealings with the Edo State Government, Usoh stressed that the state is only a buyer under a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) and not a party to the ownership dispute.

“Ossiomo develops power and sells to the Edo State Government at market value. The government is our landlord and not involved in this conflict. Our appeal is for them to continue doing business with us so Edo people can keep benefiting,” he added.