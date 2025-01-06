Edo Correspondents Condole Ex-NUJ Secretary Over Wife’s Death

Share

The Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Edo State Council, on Monday, commiserated with a member of the Chapel, and former Secretary of the Council, Mr Titus Akhigbe, over the passing of his beloved wife, Irene.

The Chairman of the Chapel, Mrs Nefishetu Yakubu, who led members on a condolence visit to Mr Akhigbe’s residence in Benin City, described the loss of a loved one as a deeply painful experience.

She expressed heartfelt sympathy and urged the bereaved family to find solace in God.

Yakubu said, “The death of a loved one is always devastating, However, we pray that God Almighty will comfort you, your children, and the entire family she left behind. Words may fail us, but we stand with you in this trying time.

“I am trying so hard not to be emotional because as a mother, I can only imagine the pain and confusion the children are enduring right now.

“This is a time for us to collectively provide them with the love and support they need. God will step in and be their mother and provider.

” Titus, please remain strong for the children, as they will draw strength from you,” she said.

On his part, Titus Akhigbe expressed gratitude to the leadership and members of the Chapel for their visit and solidarity.

He recounted the circumstances surrounding his wife’s sudden demise, describing it as a shocking and unexpected event, adding that she had never been sick.

According to him, “My wife attended the crossover service on December 31, 2023. She returned home with the children, prepared breakfast, and later went out for a visit to our neighbourhood on January 1.

” Hours later, she called my son, saying she felt faint on her way back home.

“We rushed to her location and took her to three different hospitals before she was finally admitted to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital.

“Despite all efforts, she passed away at 12:15 a.m. on January 2,”.

The Chapel members offered prayers for the repose of the late Irene’s soul and pledged their continued support to Mr. Akhigbe and his family during this difficult time.

