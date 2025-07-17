Edo Community Urges Okpebholo To Silence Critics

The Gelegele community in Ovia North-East Local Government Area of Edo State has urged Governor Monday Okpebholo to use his recent Supreme Court victory as a springboard to deliver impactful governance and silence critics through performance.

In a statement released on Wednesday and jointly signed by the community’s chairman, Omaghomi Olu-Derimon, and secretary, Ayenimibofa Apohi, the community congratulated the governor on his legal triumph, describing it as a testament to his resilience and commitment to leadership.

“We, the people of Gelegele community, are thrilled that our votes counted and our voices were heard. Your triumph is a testament to your leadership and vision for Edo State,” the statement read.

The community called on Governor Okpebholo to be magnanimous in victory by embracing inclusive governance and working with all stakeholders, regardless of political affiliation, to reposition the state for greater development.

They urged the governor to bridge development and representation gaps across the state, particularly in communities like Gelegele, which they said have long been neglected.

“We look forward to witnessing the positive impact of your administration, especially in the areas of economic and infrastructural development. We hope your leadership will prioritize the needs of all communities, including riverine areas with a historical background of marginalization, underdevelopment, and underrepresentation by past administrations,” the statement added.

The Ijaw community also appealed to the governor to establish an Edo State Riverine Waterways Agency to leverage opportunities presented by the newly created Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy.