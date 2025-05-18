Edo Community Protests Alleged Police Killing Of Resident

Share

Residents of Enwan in the Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State have petitioned the police and Department of State Services (DSS) demanding a probe into the alleged invasion and killing of a young man in the community by some police officers.

In the petition by the Enwan Progressives Forum Chairman Steve Momoh, Secretary Israel Omokhafe and lawyer Mrs Rachael Akerele, the residents alleged that the policemen dressed in black “tactical gear” marked RRS EKS, shot and killed one Mr. Cosmos while he and others were trying to inquire about their mission in the community.

According to the petitioners, the police’s action was unprovoked, and their mission was never disclosed. They also alleged that the policemen had no visible warrants, badges, or proof of jurisdictional authority, casting doubts on the legality of their operation.

The petitioners described the incident as “Gestapo-style tactics” that flagrantly violated the principles of due process, the rule of law, and the fundamental respect for human life.

Share