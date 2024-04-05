Edo Community Grieves Over Missing 200-Level Undergraduate

Iru Egbede community in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State, are currently grieving over the the disappearance of Faith Omodon, a 200-level undergraduate of Delta State University (Delsu).

Investigation reveals that Faith, who is a student of Business Administration at Delsu, was last seen on March 30, after leaving home for the farm.

Narrating the incident, the father of the girl, Mr Edward Omodon, said that “the whole incident happened when we were holding our national conference.

“We usually have Iru national conference at this time of the year. We were seated inside the community hall when we heard loud wailing outside that my daughter was missing.

“She had left for the farm earlier that morning with a motorbike taking her breakfast flask with her,” he said.

Corroborating Mr Omodon’s story, Mr Ikpoba Johnbull, head of the village vigilance group said “Soon after the news of her disappearance broke that evening, we followed the girl’s mother to the farm.

“We immediately mobilised and combed the area up to Izighiri and Uwumuwe, two neighbouring villages, but could not find any trace of her.

” We only found the leftover of her lunch flask.

” We informed our neighbouring vigilance groups as we spent that night inside the bushes but there was no result.”

The vigilante leader said: We then asked Mr Omodon to formally report a case of a missing person at the Abudu Police Division.”

The National Youth chairman of the community, Mr Donald Egboko, who lamented that his people were depressed and devastated over their missing daughter, appealed to security agencies to help track the whereabouts of Faith.

Contacted, the Divisional Police Officer, Mr Iyayi Kenneth, confirmed that the incident was reported at the station.

Kenneth, however, said,” We have transferred the case to the State police command for further investigation.”

But the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, said: “I will find out from the CID department and get back to you.”