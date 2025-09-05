Edo Community Cries Out Over Rampaging Insecurity, Intimidation

‎Ayen community in Uhumwode Local Government Area of Edo State has called on the Edo State Government to quickly wade into the rampaging in their community.

‎

The community also begged the State Commissioner of Police to wade into the unlawful arrest of their kinsmen, saying such a development is capable of sabotaging the efforts of Governor Monday Okpebholo in restoring security in the state.

‎

‎The Community Spokesperson, Comrade Segun Babs, in a statement issued on Thursday, said the Ayen community has been threatened by insecurity for over the past 8 years, which has resulted in the murder and kidnapping of some courageous indigents.

‎

The statement read apart, “Ayen community people, have been so audible about the matter from the onset, before the embryo of insecurity hatched into maturity. But their cries and pleas were never accorded official attention by the Edo State government.”

“Hence, Matthew Ehide, who is the chief instigator of the security threats, seized this vulnerability lacuna to shower rains of sporadic gun shootings and conducted baptism of terror on the Ayen community, in an attempt to fiercely grab their lands.”

‎

‎”However, with the enthronement of Governor Monday Okpebholo, insecurity rates in Edo State have reduced significantly. His non-tolerance and unflinching dedication to sanitise Edo State have attracted commendable results, and migration to exile by the perpetrators of insecurity in the state.”

‎

‎”Until recently, when Matthew Ehide unleashed his agents of assassinations on the Ayen community. Nevertheless, swift intervention of the Edo State government resulted in the arrest of five major arrowheads, out of which three were released, namely: Ovdhan Oduagbon Ediae and Aimienoho David Osemwingie, with a case to answer in the law court.

“This also included Lucky Amandasun, who lied about a serious illness and who is also set to be paraded in the court on October 15 over the broad daylight murder of Elvis Ikponayusi, one of the Ayen community youth leaders.”

‎

“The three allegedly released persons (Oduagbon, David and Lucky), relaunched another coordinated attack on Ayen community, a few days later, but were chased away by the Nigerian Army ‘Operation Rescue’. Notwithstanding, the trio swung into reinforcement along with the Nigeria Police from the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, to raid Ayen community and arrested both the community Chairman, Kelvin Enaruna Oriakhi and his Vice Chairman, both of whom are repatriated to the SWAT office in Abuja without prior notification and authorisation of the Commissioner of Police, Edo State, for about five weeks.”

‎

‎”The Ayen community observed that both the accused trio and the Homicide department of the CID invaded the Ayen community on September 2nd and arrested two persons. Till this time, just one of them has been released, while the former Chairman of Ayen community is still in their custody.”

‎

‎”Notwithstanding, information reaching the community is that Matthew Ehide and cohorts wanted to continue inflicting restlessness on the Ayen Community and initiating mass arrest of its indigenes.”

‎

‎”The Ayen community indigenous people are calling for a total full stop to unlawful arrest and repatriation of our people to Abuja, and also, the killing of our people. Since the matter has been under the jurisdictional leadership of the Commissioner of Police, Edo State, Mr. Agbonika, there should be no intimidation of the community using Abuja influence. The matter is happening in Edo State and should be returned there, for lasting peaceful restoration of peace.”

‎

‎”On these notes, Ayen community is therefore calling on the Edo State government to quench the fire of insecurity and unlawful arrest capable of sabotaging unprecedented efforts of Governor Okpebholo in restoring sophisticated security in Edo State.”