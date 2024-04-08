Edo Community Celebrates Manhood Initiation Festival With Funfare

The Ihievbe-Ogben Community in Owan East Local Government Area of Edo State has celebrated her manhood (Ughonghon) festival amid fanfare and pleasantries. The agelong festival which is celebrated once in three years and lasts for three days is for those between the age bracket of 19 and 21 years. The festival (Ugho nghon) means, ”are you not happy that your son has come of age” (that your son is cerebrating)? The community was agog as its sons and daughters from far and near were on ground for the festival.

Friends and well wishers also came out in large number to celebrate with the community, which was engulfed in ecstasy as the celebrants were joyfully going round the community with their bodies designed with traditional tattoos (Asun) on the first day of the festival with white powder poured on the traditional tattoos (Asun), signifying tradition and purity while the people were happily going round the community with them, demonstrating and dancing to different lyrics.

The celebrants are often carried by able bodied young men on their shoulders, waving stylishly and smiling to the admiration of the people. The festival marks the graduation of the celebrants (boys) from boyhood to manhood. The second day morning, afternoon and evening of the festival, the celebrants also go round the community with the people, celebrating and cutting basketlike objects (Asa) with Akpokpozi (a cutlass-like) object, to the admiration and loud ovation from spectators while parents of the celebrants gather in the community to spray money for the people in line with the tradition.