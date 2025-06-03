Edo Community Bans Sale, Consumption Of Beef Over Kidnapping, Killings By Herders

Share

Residents of Elelu village in Erah community in Owan East Local Government Area of Edo State have banned the sale and consumption of beef following the alleged incessant kidnapping and killings of their kinsmen by suspected herdsmen.

The residents it was learnt disclosed this during a protest at the community on Saturday.

The protesters made up of both young and old, also threatened to relocate to Edo State Government House for alternative shelter if the state government does not urgently come to their aid as the community is no longer inhabitable.

The residents in their numbers with belongings on their heads, however, called on the state government to come to their rescue from the hands of suspected herdsmen who have continuously invaded their farmlands and kidnapped their fathers, husbands and children.

They alleged that in the last two weeks, about seven persons in the community have been kidnapped and killed. Speaking, the concerned community leaders, youth representatives and vigilante leaders said the protest was also to mourn and honour their fallen heroes killed by suspected kidnappers.

The spokesperson of the group, Fred Enaikhe Aleburu gave the names of the fallen heroes as Edekin Ighalo, Abdullahi and Victor Ogedengbe, a Vigilante commander.

Aleburu said the deceased lost their lives defending the community. “In just the past two weeks, seven of our children have been kidnapped, with one still in captivity as we speak.

