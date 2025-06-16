Share

Communities in Iyekogba, Ward 2, Oredo Local Government Area of Edo State on Monday protested the killing of a youth leader, Frank Osamede Osagie , while four others were injured in a boundary dispute.

The protesters, who earlier

petitioned the Inspector General of Police have demanded the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for the killing of a youth leader.

They said one Marvis Agbontan who was suspected to have carried out the attack still goes around freely.

Speaking during the protest at the Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, Edo State Council, Bright Omoasuen, a leader of the Iyekogba communities said the killing occurred during

a meeting meant to resolve a boundary dispute between two sections of the community—Aye and Ikpebo.

He said.

“We hold our meeting two times a month and the elders hold their meeting every Tuesday, and these have been on for the past ten years. This is what we use to manage the peace of the community.”

“But on the 4th of June, 2025, there was a boundary that was demarcated about seven years ago between Aye and Ikpebo.

It was the Youth leader of Ikpebo, Mr. Marvis Agbontan, that brought the idea of negotiating the boundary, and we agreed to settle the boundary problem on the 4th of June. But on that day, we waited for Mr. Marvis Agbontan to come for four hours, but we did not see him. Then elders decided to postpone the meeting for the upper Monday.”

Omoasuen said the situation, however, took a violent turn after Mr Agbontan arrived with his boys and started shooting.

“Then, what we saw then was that he was coming with his car with his boys. We saw him disembark from the vehicle with AK-47 and he started shooting. Our brother, Mr. Frank Osamede Osagie, was killed instantly, while four others were injured. The four injured persons were treated in the police clinic, he added.

Residents claim this is not the first time such an attack has occurred in the area and are now calling on the police authorities to take swift and decisive action.

“Even before this one in Iyekogba, it has been happening elsewhere. That is why we are here. We do not want to take laws into our hands. We don’t want this to continue. That is why we are here. Please, help us. We are pleading that the police should intervene,” they said.

Attempts made to contact the spokesperson of the Edo State Police Command, SP Moses Yamu was not successful.

