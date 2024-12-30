Edo Communities Petition FG, Seeks Transparency In NIFOR CEO Appointment 

Share

Some communities in Edo State have petitioned the Federal Government over the appointment of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nigerian Institute for Oil Palm Research (NIFOR).

The communities recalled that the CEO position was advertised in the national daily on August 9, 2023, while the written and oral exams were conducted on October 10 and 12, 2023.

One year later, the leaders of the communities are alleging a plot to suppress the results and demand transparency for the appointment of a CEO for NIFOR.

They called on the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security to uphold merit, fairness, and transparency in the appointment.

The Elders’ Forum of the communities addressed their petition to the Senate President, Chief of Staff to the President, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, and the Head of Service of the Federation through Idahosa Moses and Co.

The petition was signed by Omobude Ali Joseph, Aighobahi Daniel, Omoruyi Jolly, Ahanor Ekhosuehi, and Ofamukoro Matthew for the communities’ Elders’ Forum.

The communities are Uwan, Ugbogiobo, Evboneka, Iyowa, Oluku, Okokhuo, Abumwere, Isikhukhu, Ekowe, Ekodobo, Azalama, Ozoguo, Obazuwa, Ekiadolor, Iguediaken, and Okunuvbe.

The petitioners asserted that the examination was meant to ensure a merit-based appointment but alleged that the results remained concealed, fueling speculation and uncertainty.

They described the delay as a deliberate attempt to undermine transparency, which is now causing unrest among staff and other stakeholders in the institute.

“We, the undersigned persons and indigenes of NIFOR host communities, most passionately appeal to you, sir, to probe into the deliberate non-disclosure of the outcome of the competency test and interview conducted by NIFOR.

“The said exam/interview was a criterion set out for the selection and appointment of a suitable and substantive CEO for the institute.

“The non-release of the names of successful candidates who sat for the competency test months ago are potential factors fueling the gathering storm that will soon implode if urgent actions are not taken,” they stated.

The petitioners warned of an imminent implosion in the institute, noting that the development is already gathering momentum following the alleged large-scale administrative ineptitude, victimisation of persons agitating that there should be an end to the incidence of an Acting Director/CEO.

“Failure to release the results violates public service rules, which mandate the retirement of staff who have spent eight years as director, a standard allegedly flouted at NIFOR,” they said.

The communities called on the federal government to uphold the established guidelines for managing agricultural research institutes by appointing a CEO to avert the breakdown of law and order and ensure public trust at NIFOR.

