The Edo State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Prince Kassim Afegbua, on Tuesday, debunked the purported claims that he is unwell.

Afegbua, who spoke in a video sighted by New Telegraph, stated he has been working in his office.

His reaction came on the heels of comments made by a social media influencer based in the United Kingdom, Albert Obazee, that he (Afegbua) was hospitalised.

The Edo Information Commissioner said the video was to show that Obazee was a liar.

The commissioner also displayed documents concerning the Radisson Blu hotel in response to former Governor Godwin Obaseki’s comments that the state government spent N2bn to purchase the hotel.

His words, “This video is to show that one noise maker who feeds off social media is a liar. I am in my office.

“I am not a hospital. That wish he placed on me will bounce back on him. He is going to be unwell. It is going to be visible to everyone that he is very unwell. I am in my office, and I am doing well.”

At the Radisson Blu hotel, Afegbua said documents showed the sum of N25bn was sourced from the stock market.

He said the N25bn remained a debt on the taxpayers of Edo State.

Afegbua said Okpebholo is paying N385m monthly from the IGR in the name of an irrevocable payment order on the N25bn.