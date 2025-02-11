Edo Collaborates With S’Africa On Infrastructural Devt 

Share

The Republic of South Africa has expressed its readiness to collaborate with the Edo State Government in the area of infrastructural development.

Governor Monday Okpebholo, while welcoming the South African delegation in Benin City, highlighted the historical connection between Edo State and South Africa.

“Edo State and South Africa have a lot in common as everything affecting South Africa, we see it as a common interest to us. South Africa and Nigeria have many things in common, especially Edo State. Edo State joined South Africa to fight for the end of Apartheid,” Governor Okpebholo said.

He emphasized the potential for collaboration in business, stating, “Our doors are open, and we are ready to collaborate with you and ensure the collaboration yields positive results that will develop the State. We are set for investments, development, and growth.”

South African Ambassador, Dr. Bobby Moroe, accompanied by top diplomats, noted that Edo State’s infrastructural potentials attracted his country to collaborate with the State.

“My team is happy to be in Benin City, Edo State, and we appreciate your administration for the warm reception. We are here to collaborate with your administration,” he said.

Dr Moroe highlighted the existing collaboration between Edo State and Gauteng Province in South Africa, stating, “We are here to revive the collaboration we established about three years ago.

“We have visited various agencies in your government to seek partnership and collaboration between Edo State and Gauteng Province in South Africa. Gauteng is the economic hub of South Africa.”

He drew parallels between Gauteng and Lagos, saying, “Gauteng is like Lagos in Nigeria in terms of population and economy. We have chosen Edo State because of the great potential it possesses. The infrastructural development potentials attracted us to Edo State.”

Dr. Moroe expressed his country’s enthusiasm for collaboration, stating, “We have an insatiable appetite to work with the Edo State Government. We waited until the election was over, and now we are here to collaborate.

“We are making fresh commitments as we collaborate with you. We are focusing on deliverables as we meet with various Permanent Secretaries across various ministries. We have a number of projects to be focused on.” He said.

Share

Please follow and like us: