Edo CJ Constitutes Another 7-Member Panel To Investigate Allegations Against Shaibu

The Chief Judge of Edo State, Justice Daniel Okungbowa, has constituted another seven-member panel to investigate the allegations levelled against the Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, as contained in the March 6, 2024 impeachment notice by the 24-member of the state House of Assembly.

Chief Registrar of Edo High Court, Mr. B. O. Osawaru, on Monday morning in a press statement, with reference number: CR/4837/Vol. I1/131, disclosed that the panel would still be headed by Justice S.A. Omonua (rtd.)

Osawaru also revealed that constituting the panel was in line with Section 188 (5) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

The other members of the new panel included Prof. Theresa Akpoghome, Oghogho Ayodele Oviasu, Dr. Andrew Oliha, Idris Abdulkareen, President Aighokhian, and Mariam Erakhoba Ilavbare.

On March 22, the chief registrar, in a press statement, gave names of the other members of the panel as Profs. Violet Aigbokhaebo, Boniface Onomion Edegbai and Theresa Akpoghome, as well as Dr. Andrew Oliha, and Messrs. Oghogho Ayodele Oviasu and Idris Abdulkareen.

Edo lawmakers, on March 19, through a resolution by 19 of the 24 members, directed the chief judge to constitute the seven-member panel.

Shaibu, at the Federal High Court (FHC), Abuja, through an ex-parte motion, urged the court to restrain Edo House of Assembly, the chief judge and Governor Godwin Obaseki from taking further action on the impeachment process, pending the determination of the substantive matter.

The motion, which was filed on March 18 by Edo deputy governor’s lead counsel, Prof. Oladoyin Awoyale, equally joined Edo government, Speaker and Clerk of the state’s House of Assembly, the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Inspector-General of the Police (IGP).

FHC, Abuja, presided over by Justice James Omotoso, directed that all parties be put on notice, and granted the requested substituted service, with the matter adjourned till April 15, 2024, for further hearing.